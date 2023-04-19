Thiago Silva has urged Chelsea to come up with a “strategy” to prevent the club’s slump stretching into next season after Real Madrid ended their Champions League campaign.
The Blues’ final hope of salvaging a disastrous season was snuffed out on Tuesday as the Spanish side wrapped up an emphatic 4-0 aggregate win in the Champions League quarter-finals.
Brazil defender Silva admitted the season had been tough for the club and said Chelsea’s bloated squad ensured there were always unhappy players.
