Thiago Silva’s eight years as a Paris Saint-Germain player are about to come to an end and the Brazilian centre-back has one piece of unfinished business to contend with as the Qatar-owned club head to Lisbon targeting Champions League glory.

That is something that has so far eluded Silva and PSG, despite all the money Qatar Sports Investments have ploughed in.

A humiliating collapse against Manchester United last season meant a third consecutive last-16 exit, but this time they are through to a first quarter-final since 2016 and face Atalanta in Lisbon on Wednesday.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta