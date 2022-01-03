Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva has extended his contract with the European champions by one year to the end of the 2022/23 season, the club announced on Monday.

The 37-year-old joined the Blues from Paris Saint-Germain in 2020, initially on just a one-season deal.

However, he has become a key figure as Chelsea won the Champions League last season and sit second behind runaway leaders Manchester City in the Premier League.

