A self-confessed thief who stole drinks and a bicycle in the weeks before Christmas on Tuesday was granted bail under strict supervision, pending a pre-sentencing report ordered by a court.

Mohamed Mokhtar Mohamed Jambur, a 29-year old Tripoli-born Valletta resident, was arrested as the suspect behind a string of thefts in the capital over the past weeks.

The first theft took place on November 6 when the man stole whisky bottles from is-Suq tal-Belt.

Days later, another outlet on St John’s Cavalier Street reported that some boxes of soft drinks had gone missing.

Three days before Christmas, a bicycle worth some €500 was stolen from St John’s Street.

Jambur pleaded guilty to charges of theft and aggravated theft, as well as relapsing.

Defence lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb requested bail under supervision, pointing out that the accused needed assistance.

Prosecuting Inspectors Daryl Borg and Michael Vella, whilst not objecting to the request, pointed out that strict conditions would be called for if bail were to be granted.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit requested a pre-sentencing report, whilst granting bail against a personal guarantee of €8,000, daily signing of the bail book and a curfew between 10pm and 8am.