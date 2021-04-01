A 19-year-old man was arrested shortly after he allegedly carried out a hold-up on a take-out in Qormi late on Wednesday.

The police said the hold-up took place at Triq San Bartolomew when the thief, brandishing a knife, demanded cash from a 34-year-old shopkeeper.

The man ran off with cash but the police managed to identify him through a description and he was arrested in a house in Sliema shortly after.

An arraignment is expected later on Thursday.