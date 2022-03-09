A man who was caught red-handed stealing from a car in Floriana is expected to be charged in court on Wednesday.

The police said the incident happened in Triq Emvin Cremona at 3.30pm on Tuesday.

The thief was confronted by the car's owner, a 28-year-old woman from Kalkara, who caught him in the act. He attacked the woman and escaped with a bag he had stolen.

With her help and through CCTV footage in the area, the police could see what the aggressor was wearing and the direction he had taken.

Through the Rapid Intervention Unit and the Criminal Investigation Department, officers traced him to Triq it-Tiġrija, Marsa, at around 5pm.

The suspected aggressor, a 31-year-old Libyan, was arrested and is expected to be arraigned in court in front of magistrate Nadine Lia on Wednesday.

The prosecution will be led by Inspectors Lydon Zammit, Stephen Gulia and Gabriel Micallef.

His victim was taken to the Floriana health centre, where she was certified to be suffering from slight injuries.