One of a gang of four, who allegedly robbed a man at Marsa, was found with the loot in his pocket, after the victim put the police on his tracks.

Isak Ali Adan, a 24-year old Somali national, currently jobless and living at the Ħal Far tent village, was marched to court on Friday pleaded not guilty to theft aggravated by violence on account of the fact that the perpetrators had been more than one. The theft was also aggravated by value and time, while he was further charged with recidivism.

No request for bail was made since the man had no fixed address.

He was remanded in custody while police investigations continued.

Inspector Robert Vella prosecuted. Lawyer Yanika Bugeja was legal aid counsel.