A man who smashed a car window to steal a laptop computer just metres away from the Office of the Prime Minister was tracked down and arrested after the computer’s owner activated its location device, a court was told.

The theft took place in Gilormu Cassar Avenue, Floriana, in the afternoon of April 11, 2018 and Ronald Cutajar was subsequently arraigned and accused of the theft and damaging the car.

The car’s owner, Quentin Bugeja, recounted in court how he found a rear window of his parked car smashed and a bag containing his Apple Macbook Pro laptop computer missing.

Mr Bugeja said he activated the computer’s tracking system and during the night he received an alarm about its location. He immediately informed the police, who managed to find it and returned it to him, albeit with some damage.

Police Sergeant Brandon Borg explained how, as a result of the tracking system, the computer was found in a house in Triq is-Sewwieqa, Hamrun.

The resident handed the computer to the police and told them that he had just bought it for €80 from the accused, Ronald Cutajar.

Mr Cutajar initially denied having been anywhere near Floriana, but he later admitted to the police to having stolen the laptop from Mr Bugeja’s car. He also admitted to having sold it immediately.

The court heard that the accused has a drug problem but had left a residential drug rehabilitation programme and had then tested positive once more for heroin and cocaine. He was readmitted to the Dual Diagnostic Unit at Mt Carmel Hospital pending the start of a fresh residential programme, but left once more and he again tested positive for drugs.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke after finding the accused guilty and after considering previous convictions, mostly for theft, and the fact that he had rejected attempts at drug rehabilitation, condemned him to 18months imprisonment. He was also ordered to pay Mr Bugeja €415 in damages.