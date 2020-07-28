A man was condemned to a 20-month jail term on Tuesday after admitting to a string of thefts in just over a week in Hamrun.

Mohamud Caw-Ali, a 22-year old Somali having no fixed address, admitted to having stolen tobacco from a shop on Triq Manuel Magri on July 18.

The next day he targeted the same shop, making off with a Xiaomi mobile phone.

Early on Monday morning, the suspect stole a bag from a car parked on a Hamrun street, making off with a mobile phone, a wallet and some €45 in cash.

Later that day, electronic items went stolen from a Hamrun bazaar.

Upon his arraignment on Tuesday, the man pleaded guilty to the thefts as well as relapsing.

When making submissions on punishment, Inspector Wayne Camilleri argued for an effective jail term, prompting legal aid lawyer Leontine Calleja to counter that the accused had filed an early guilty plea and had cooperated with investigators.

Magistrate Josette Demicoli declared the accused guilty upon his own admission and condemned him to a 20-month effective jail term.