A masked man armed with a knife robbed a store in Luqa on Friday night, getting away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The thief entered a store on Triq Wesgħet il-Vittmi tal-Gwerra at around 10pm and demanded money from the two shop attendants.

Neither of those two – a 38-year-old man from Cospicua and a 16-year-old Fgura girl – was injured in the incident.

The thief had made his getaway by the time police arrived on the scene. A manhunt is now under way.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello is leading an inquiry into the case.