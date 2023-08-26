A masked thief entered an Msida shop and robbed it after threatening to throw acid on its shopkeeper on Friday evening, the police said in a statement.

The robbery occurred at a shop on Triq il-Makna tas-Serrar at around 8.45pm.

Police said the thief was wearing a mask, sunglasses and a cap. He entered the store and demanded that the cashier, a 32-year-old Indian national who lives in Msdia, hand over money. The thief threatened to throw acid on the shopkeeper, the police said.

The thief got away with an undisclosed amount of money. The shopkeeper was not injured.

Magistrate Victor Axiak is leading an inquiry into the case while the police are also investigating.