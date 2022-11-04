A 20-year-old cashier was slightly injured in an armed robbery in Żebbuġ on Thursday evening, the police said, as the thief remains on the run.

In a statement on Friday morning, the police said they were informed about a robbery from a shop on Vjal il-Ħelsien at around 7pm on Thursday.

Preliminary investigations revealed a man armed with a knife entered the shop which was being manned by a cashier from Birkirkara. The man escaped after stealing some items from the shop, the police said.

The cashier was later treated at a healthcare centre for slight injuries he sustained in the robbery.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco was informed about the case and an inquiry was launched as investigations by the police continue.