A 20-year-old cashier was slightly injured in an armed robbery in Żebbuġ on Thursday evening, the police said, as the thief remains on the run.
In a statement on Friday morning, the police said they were informed about a robbery from a shop on Vjal il-Ħelsien at around 7pm on Thursday.
Preliminary investigations revealed a man armed with a knife entered the shop which was being manned by a cashier from Birkirkara. The man escaped after stealing some items from the shop, the police said.
The cashier was later treated at a healthcare centre for slight injuries he sustained in the robbery.
Magistrate Lara Lanfranco was informed about the case and an inquiry was launched as investigations by the police continue.
