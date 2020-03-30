A thief who targeted an Msida bar twice on Sunday has been jailed for 20 months after pleading guilty.

Omar Calleja, a 32-year old Gharghur resident, admitted to stealing a total of €200 after forcing his way into the bar at 3.23am and again at 9.45am.

Bars are currently closed because of the coronavirus emergency.

Inspector Jonathan Ransley, prosecuting, exhibited CCTV footage from the crime scene, as well as a jumper worn by the accused at the time of the robberies.

He explained that the man’s wrongdoing stemmed from his heroin addiction, adding that the accused had cooperated fully with investigators.

Calleja was also charged with relapsing.

Upon his admission and after hearing submissions on punishment, Magistrate Rachel Montebello condemned him to a 20-month prison term.

He was also placed under a treatment order to help him kick his drug addiction.

Lawyer Leontine Calleja was legal aid counsel.