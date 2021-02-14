US Open champion Dominic Thiem became the first major men’s casualty of the Australian Open on Sunday, as Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams survived scares to reach the quarter-finals.

A fatigued-looking Thiem, coming off a five-set win over Australia’s Nick Kyrgios, slumped in straight sets to Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov who took it 6-4, 6-4, 6-0 in just over two hours.

Dimitrov’s victory against Thiem, the third seed and last year’s runner-up, sets up a quarter-final with surprise package Aslan Karatsev, who is into the last eight on his Grand Slam debut.

