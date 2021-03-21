Two men were arrested on Sunday after they were caught red-handed stealing from a construction site in Marsascala at midday.

The police said the men are a 36-year-old man who lives in Żabbar and a 47-year-old Italian who lives in Fgura.

After the Marsascala police were informed of suspicious activity on the site at Triq Ġużeppi Lanzon, officers from the Rapid Intervention Unit circled the area and entered it. There they found the two men carrying tools on a trailer.

The men were arrested and their residences were searched. There the police found more tools and other items that had been stolen from a construction site at Triq il-Maħsel, also in Marsascala, on Wednesday.

Police investigations are continuing.

Photo: CMRU, Malta Police Force