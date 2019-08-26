A film maker is offering a €500 reward for anyone who can help him recover two action cameras which seafaring thieves stole from out on the open sea.

Philip Sultana was using two waterproof GoPro cameras attached to a high-tech device to record footage of the sea some kilometres off the Gozitan coast.

The device, which featured a series of data-gathering sensors, was developed as part of a commercial project for a private client.

He left it and the cameras out at sea in a remote spot off the coast of Marsalforn and Għarb on Thursday morning.

"The plan was to compare data to the footage," he told Times of Malta. "I left a note attached to the device with my address on it, in case it washed ashore or someone found it".

But when he returned to the spot on Friday morning, he discovered that the cameras had been cut loose and snatched away.

"There are clear signs of cuts into hard plastics," he said. "Someone used a heavy duty knife or saw".

When Times of Malta spoke to him on Friday evening, Mr Sultana said he had filed a police report about the theft.

He is now banking on the thieves' goodwill to recoup his precious footage - and is willing to stake money on it.

He is offering a €500 reward for any information leading to the recovery of memory cards inside the cameras.

"At this point I’m not interested in the cameras," he said.

Do you have any information related to this theft? Contact Mr Sultana on philipsultana@gmail.com or send us an email on mynews@timesofmalta.com