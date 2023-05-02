Sanitary items have been stolen from a locker set up at the University of Malta to help students struggling to afford period products.

The items, donated by VJ Salamone Consumer Lines Ltd, were stolen and the locker damaged over the weekend.

In a statement on Facebook, the Kunsill Studenti Universitarji (KSU), said a "considerable" amount of stock had been stolen.

“It is immensely disappointing to see an initiative targeted at accessibility and inclusion being abused of,” the council said.

It is looking into CCTV footage in the Students’ House to see who broke into the period locker, which was set up in the women's toilet two months ago.

Images shared on social media show the open locker with empty boxes inside.

The council will now relocate the locker outside the KSU office “indefinitely” as it is a more secure location.

“This is far from ideal, as the aim behind this locker was to provide a service in a dignifying and respectful manner. We hope to return the locker to its original location, the KSU said.

KSU president Alex Gaglione previously told Times of Malta that the council will be taking stock of the products but would also rely on people's "decency".

“We'd like to think people will make good use of the dispenser. If we see that there is a lot of abuse, we will move it somewhere else,” she said.

She said that social workers at the university had alerted the council about female students, mostly single mothers, who face socio-economic issues and would benefit from such an incentive.

Other student organisations also flagged the issue of period poverty on campus.

Period poverty is a global issue that affects those who do not have access to safe, hygienic menstrual products or are unable to afford them.