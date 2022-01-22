A jewel trader recalled the shock of being told that a safe in his office containing around €600,000 in gold and cash had been stolen when he testified in a court case this week.

The businessman, who was abroad at the time, learnt of the theft from his Attard office via a phone call from his office manager that October 28 morning.

His manager had called him to tell him that the office door appeared to have been forced open, the jewel trader testified in court. He then told her to check the safe, which was wall-mounted and secured with four bolts.

But when the manager went to check, she found that the safe was not there.

It contained some €40,000 to €50,000 in cash, 1.5 kilos of pure gold and various items of jewellery, some crafted by himself and others belonging to clients, the businessman testified.

The value of those items ran into thousands and the total value stood between half a million to €600,000, the witness said, presenting a 15-page itemized list in court.

The jewel trader was testifying in proceedings against Josuel Farrugia, a 40-year old watchman from Qrendi and Anthony Rapa, a 52-year old jobless man living at Mtarfa, who are charged with alleged involvement in the theft.

The pair were arraigned last month after police investigations on CCTV footage from the crime scene allegedly led to the identification of Rapa and the suspicious presence of a Tata Indica.

Further police work led to the arrest of the second suspect.

Both are pleading not guilty to aggravated theft, wilful damage to third party property as well as recidivism in varying degrees and were denied bail.

The businessman told the court that the intruders “knew exactly what they were coming for.”

A delivery man who had found the office door slightly ajar when reporting for duty at around 8:30am that October morning also testified in court.

At the sight of the visibly tampered hinges, the worker had left everything untouched and immediately called the manager.

He subsequently received a call from his boss, who instructed him to enter and inspect the premises, soon confirming that the office had been raided and that the safe was gone.

The manager also testified about the discovery of the suspected break in, supplying the same version as the other witnesses.

Following those testimonies, defence lawyers put forward arguments for bail.

Civilian witnesses had testified and the accused had firm ties in Malta, argued lawyer Franco Debono, who is assisting Farrugia.

Lawyer Joseph Sammut, also assisting Farrugia, pointed out further that the accused was presumed innocent and besides the accused’s involvement in the alleged robbery appeared to be doubtful.

Lawyer Daniel Attard, assisting Rapa, pointed out that his client had cooperated with investigators and had always complied to conditions while under police bail that had been granted five times prior to his arraignment.

Prosecuting inspector Joseph Mercieca called for stringent conditions if bail were to be granted, in view of the gravity of the crime and even because Rapa appeared to be a squatter.

After hearing submissions the court, presided over by magistrate Monica Vella, upheld the request against a deposit of €2500, a personal guarantee of €10,000, signing of the bail book and under a curfew.

Inspectors Mercieca and Christabelle Chetcuti are prosecuting. Lawyers Franco Debono and Joseph Sammut are counsel to Farrugia.Lawyer Daniel Attard is counsel to Rapa. Lawyer David Farrugia Sacco appeared parte civile.