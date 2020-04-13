The police have arrested a second person in connection with a burglary at an Msida residence made by a woman who tricked the 79-year-old tenant into thinking she was a healthcare worker.

Another four similar cases have also been solved, the police said on Monday.



The Msida burglary took place on April 7 and a woman - who allegedly wore a medical mask during the theft - was taken to court last week.

The second person to be arrested is a 44-year-old woman who is believed to have been an accomplice.

"Investigation of this case led to developments elsewhere and another four similar cases have been solved," the police said.

They involved two thefts in Birkirkara from women aged 81 and 92, a theft in Sta Venera on a 77-year-old man another in Msida on an 82-year-old woman.

All the thefts were allegedly carried out by the same two persons. In all cases, the thieves knocked at the elderly people's homes and gained entry by telling the residents that they represented a care agency.

One of the thieves chatted with the elderly while the other stole whatever she could find.

Both women will be taken to court later on Monday. Investigations were led by Inspector Jonathan Ransley.

The police again appealed to elderly people not to open the door to anyone they did not know or did not expect.