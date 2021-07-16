Two thieves who splashed out on a meal at a Marsalforn restaurant soon after making off with cash from a Gozitan home were convicted and jailed for theft.

Juanito Jimenez, a 27-year-old Ħamrun resident and Jonathan Degiorgio, 36, from Santa Venera, were targeted as the prime suspects behind the burglary that took place on August 26, 2018 wherein a Nadur family home was broken into while the married couple was out briefly.

The husband later recalled how, upon leaving the house at around 8pm, he had noticed a white Mercedes sports model drive past in the direction of Ramla.

The driver of that vehicle, later identified as Jimenez, caused quite a traffic jam when he suddenly hit the reverse at a nearby roundabout, just as a grey Peugeot Partner van approached.

The two drivers chatted briefly and then parted ways as the white sports car tailed the victim’s car heading in the direction of Fort Chambray at Għajnsielem.

A couple of hours later, the spouses returned home, finding that their front door had been forced open and the place ransacked.

Some €1,300 in cash were reported missing.

As news of the theft spread, an eyewitness stepped forward, telling the police how, that evening, he had spotted two men exiting the residence.

The front door was open and the place lit up, the eyewitness explained.

Investigators soon tracked down the white Mercedes, its driver seated alongside the other man, later identified as Degiorgio.

Footage from the scene of crime confirmed the presence of the Mercedes in the vicinity of the Nadur residence, minutes before the break-in.

Phone localisation data also confirmed that both suspects were inside the house and in those whereabouts at the time of the robbery.

The men were charged with aggravated theft, willful damage to third party property and relapsing

Further evidence showed that the duo had splashed out on a €300 meal at a Marsalforn restaurant right after the break-in.

Moreover, upon their arrest, the suspects had €550 and €540 in cash, respectively, in their possession.

When delivering judgment, the court in Gozo, presided over by magistrate Joseph Mifsud, observed that no evidence had been forwarded to rebut the prosecution’s case which was proved beyond reasonable doubt.

The court lamented the fact that the accused, rather than crossing over to Gozo to enjoy themselves without troubling anyone, had instead subjected a family to a traumatic experience.

In light of all evidence, the court condemned Jimenez to four years in jail.

Degiorgio was given a three-year prison sentence since previous convictions in his regard were not sufficiently proved.

The men were also ordered to reimburse the victims €1,300 within six months and to cover court expenses amounting to €2,161.

The court further ordered confiscation of Degiorgio’s Peugeot van but not of the Mercedes, since the prosecution had not proved that Jimenez was the owner.

Inspector Bernard Charles Spiteri prosecuted.