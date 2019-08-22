The debate around abortion often centres on whether it is justified to terminate a pregnancy in the case of rape or incest. US President Trump has declared that, while he is against abortion, he is in favour in these cases.

At least two prominent gynaecologists in Malta, Ivan Galea and Josie Muscat, declared they had never seen a pregnancy resulting from rape. They, of course, got slaughtered for their statements but it is about time that people look at facts and statistics and not just hearsay.

The personal experience of these veteran gynaecologists does not surprise me. If we look at statistics elsewhere, we can understand why it is so rare.

For example, the state of Florida records a reason for every abortion that occurs within its borders each year. In 2015, there were 71,740 abortions in Florida.

Of these, 0.001% were due to a pregnancy resulting from an incestuous relationship while only 0.085% were a result of a woman being raped. That results in a total of less than 0.1%!

So why do we centre our arguments for abortion on these cases and not on the 99.9% of the remaining cases? The reason actually is quite clear. Those in favour of abortion know that the way to introduce the practice into a country is by arguing for these exceptional cases. Once this is done, the doors will be wide open to expand the indications and the timing when abortion can take place.

Rape is the proverbial thin edge of the wedge, the foot in the door.

In the current debate, the people who make me despair most are those who are totally against abortion except in the case of rape such as Donald Trump. They show a total lack of logic and consistency in their arguments.

The main and sole argument against abortion is that we believe that the baby is a human being and should have all the same rights as any other human being on earth. We simply cannot murder that child because he or she is inconvenient.

The fact that the child came into this world as a result of rape does not mean that he or she is guilty of the rape itself. It is the rapist who should be punished and not the innocent baby.

The rapist may or may not get a few years in prison while the baby gets condemned to death. That is our model of justice.

Of course, the mother plays a big role in the whole drama and should never be ignored. She is shocked and traumatised and her life will never be the same.

It is not surprising that some, not all, of these expectant mothers would want to get rid of that baby as soon as possible.

They feel that it is something foreign, something alien that has been implanted into them and is a constant reminder of that horrific experience they have just gone through. They also have to go through all the discomfort and pain of pregnancy and face bringing up an unwanted child.

Yet, killing that child can never be the way forward. To bring an analogy, imagine a man who needs a heart transplant and is dying slowly. He is in constant pain and discomfort and cannot live the life he would wish to live.

No heart is available to rescue him. Therefore, the government legislates that an innocent person can be killed and his heart is to be taken in order to help that suffering patient. Is this logical?

Yet, this is what those who are in favour of abortion in the case of rape and incest are willing to contemplate. The murder of an innocent person in order to alleviate the suffering of another. We must show consistency here; we either believe that child growing in the mother’s womb is a person no matter how he or she came about, or else we think it is just an object.

No, the way forward is not aborting the child. This is where legislation and government intervention can help.

These mothers need help. They need sympathy and empathy.

A team should be set up to help these people even if this is not a common occurrence. Psychological help and full medical care should of course be provided but that is not enough.

The team should help the mother plan what should be done with the baby and decide whether she would wish to keep the child or not. If she decides that she cannot bear to raise that baby then an easy and reliable road to adoption should be set up where the child can grow in a loving environment.

This road is not easy and no amount of help will heal the trauma of a horrific rape.

However, the murder of an innocent third person is not the solution, even if we believe it will somehow help the mother.

The act of abortion itself also often results in depression and guilt feelings later in life.

Life is sometimes made of very difficult choices. Let us be consistent in our choices and always choose the path of life and love.

Mario Stellini is a physician and gastroenterologist.