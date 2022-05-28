UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin on Friday hit out at criticism of Paris Saint-Germain and defended clubs who threaten football’s traditional elite, pointedly telling AFP that “things change” in an interview ahead of this weekend’s Champions League final.

Real Madrid and Liverpool meet in the final for the second time in five years in Paris on Saturday, with the Spanish club looking to put their disappointment at missing out on the signature of Kylian Mbappe by winning a record-extending 14th European Cup.

Mbappe had long been expected to sign for Real before agreeing a new three-year contract at PSG, prompting La Liga president Javier Tebas to call the French club “an insult to football”.

