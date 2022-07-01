Visiting a restaurant, be it a new eatery or a regular spot, is always pretty exciting for any food lover. Not only does it give you the time to unwind, but it also provides you with the chance to try excellent new dishes and enjoy great company. A pleasant restaurant, however, will provide visitors with added perks, such as a sense of welcomeness, unexplored culinary experiences and the luxury of not doing the dishes after.

Choosing a restaurant

Picking an eatery might be quite a tricky endeavour, and it can easily strike you with a bout of decision fatigue – particularly when the number of restaurants and cuisines available is paired with thousands of online reviews and opinions.

While word-of-mouth is always a reliable opinion to go on, make sure that whoever is offering recommendations has similar fancies to yours – getting restaurant tips from a meat lover is of no use if you’re a vegan.

The most critical element of choosing a restaurant is, of course, the cuisine served. You can find anything from ethnic delicacies to locally-sourced produce across Malta and Gozo as both islands are steadily becoming hotspots for international dishes – an infallible advantage for any food lover.

Dietary requirements

You should also consider dietary requirements when inviting people out for a meal. If someone has some form of intolerance or has chosen to avoid certain foods, a place that does not cater for their restrictions is an absolute no-no.

Luckily, numerous local eateries regularly switch up their menus and serve dishes concocted to cater for specific requirements. Several spots also offer strictly vegan, vegetarian, lactose-free, gluten-free and halal options.

Local restaurant hotspots

With Malta and Gozo being small in size, it is relatively easy to cross any distance in a short time, making location not much of an issue. The most popular restaurant spots in Malta, particularly with tourists, are Valletta, Sliema, Buġibba, Marsaxlokk and St Julian’s. Other renowned hotspots include Mellieħa, Mdina, Marsascala, Ħamrun, Rabat and the Three Cities. Those looking for a delectable treat in Gozo should visit places like Victoria, Mġarr, Xlendi, Marsalforn, Għajnsielem, Qala, Xagħra, Zebbuġ and Nadur.

While most restaurants cater to specific occasions, it is best to pick an eatery based on your culinary preferences.

Cuisines in Malta and Gozo

In Malta, you can find food that suits all budgets and fancies from all over the world. Numerous restaurants specialise in particular cuisines, with eateries in Malta and Gozo serving anything from Italian to Greek, Japanese, Korean, Turkish, American, Vietnamese, French, Ethiopian, Nepalese, Indian and Lebanese. Other cuisines found locally include Mexican, Thai, South American, Chinese, Serbian, Hungarian and of course, Maltese.

There’s never a dull moment when it comes to eateries in Malta, with places that range from sea-side lidos to Michelin Bib Gourmands. You can find a range of places that serve multiple mouthwatering dishes ranging from fast food to fine dining, fusion, seafood, vegetarian and vegan options.

Celebrating special occasions

Visiting a restaurant is a great way to commemorate a memorable event, such as a birthday, an anniversary or graduation, as they provide a splendid social setting where one can de-stress with family and friends. Other events one may choose to organise at a restaurant include formal business meetings or relaxed gatherings with friends. It’s vital to keep in mind the restaurant’s atmosphere when booking a table – particularly for business meetings or corporate meals.

Also, be aware of who your guests will be – whether anyone would want to bring along kids or their four-legged friend to lunch with them. Numerous kid-friendly and dog-friendly restaurants can be found in Malta and Gozo, with some even having dog-friendly menus.

