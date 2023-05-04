Some might argue that getting a swimming pool in Malta and Gozo might be a waste considering our islands are littered with gorgeous bays and beaches. But none of them quite beat the privacy that comes with getting a personal swimming spot at home, and with a climate like ours, it is surely worth the investment. That is, if you find the right swimming pool contractor for the job.

There are plenty of swimming pool companies in Malta and Gozo that promise to give you the oasis of your dreams, but how can you make sure the pool builder you work with is the right one for you?

Check their portfolio

Of course, the first step to getting your dream pool is finding a pool builder who can give you exactly what you want, and there’s no better way to assess their capabilities than by looking at their previous works. This will give you a good idea of the kind of experience the swimming pool contractor you’re considering has and the style of their work.

If you want more of a curved or abstract design for your pool than the more traditional linear construction, this step is of vital importance so that you don’t risk running into structural problems due to lack of experience. Checking the portfolio of a swimming pool company can also give you an idea of the added features they are able to include in your pool area such as lighting, mosaic designs, slides, decking and more.

Confirm qualifications and insurance

Now before you get too excited about finding a swimming pool contractor with a portfolio that matches your style and design requirements, you have to make sure they are completely certified and insured. This will protect your legal rights in the event of any harm or loss.

It is a requirement for pool builders to have a valid permit, certifying that they have the expertise and knowledge to carry out all the work that goes into building a pool. Ensuring they have insurance will also put your mind at rest that any damages that may come to your property in the process are accounted for. If you can’t find such documents on their website, you can always ask the pool contractor for information about their insurance and permits.

Prioritise warranties

Speaking of damages, when it comes to any sort of construction, it is always wise to work with contractors who offer warranties on their services and swimming pools are no different. It’s honestly quite rare to find a swimming pool company in Malta and Gozo without some form of warranty but always make sure that you read everything thoroughly before signing anything.

Some important things to consider are whether the warranty covers leakages, plumbing issues and structural damage which are the most common problems people may face in the first year in the case of careless construction. And to avoid having to pay for repairs and rework for this same reason, make sure the warranty is in effect for longer than one year.

Seek out authentic reviews

Any pool builder can say that they guarantee customer satisfaction on their website but nothing is more authentic than a review straight from their customers. You can find such reviews from their socials or better yet through word of mouth. Just always make sure to look out for reviews that talk about their experience a year or two after construction or installation to make sure you aren’t getting any premature positive reviews.

You can also get in contact with the persons who left the review to get a full idea of their experience with that specific swimming pool contractor. Some of the things you can ask about are how the contractor handled issues that arose during and after the project, whether the project was completed in line with the projected budget and timeline and whether they would recommend the contractor to their family and friends.

Keep in mind that buying a swimming pool is a huge investment that will make quite a dent in your bank dry so you can never be too safe! So make sure you find a reliable pool builder who will allow you to enjoy your pool with peace of mind for years to come.

