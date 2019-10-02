Summer is coming to an end, the rush of tourists is slowing down and everyone is going back to their routine.

That does not mean there is nothing left to do, though. Here are some key events to look forward to this October.

October 1-6

Join Malta’s official tech conference

DELTA Summit is dedicated to Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, IoT and as of this year, ESports and GameDev.

It will take place at the Malta Fairs & Conventions Centre in Attard from Wednesday, October 2 at 5pm to Friday, October 4 at midnight.

Tickets are nearly sold out.

Get into the autumnal feel at Bisazza Street Culture

Autumn has arrived and Bisazza Street Culture will be bringing it all on one street.

Bisazza street will be alive with local creators, outdoor activities and music planned for the local community on October 2.

The event will take place between 4pm and 8pm.

For more information contact +356 9925 7337.

Listen to some Italian music in Floriana

The third edition of Radio Italia Live – Il Concerto will be coming to Malta on October 4.

Alessandra Amoroso, Gigi D’Alessio, Elisa, Francesco Gabbani, Guè Pequeno, J-Ax, Mahmood, Max Pezzali, Raf and Umberto Tozzi will perform at the event.

Ira Losco and other local artists will be performing on the same stage.

Enter a videogame tournament at Playcon

PlayCon is Malta’s first game development and Esports expo, showcasing the best that the video gaming industry has to offer.

The event will be all under one roof making it possible to discuss and engage the future of video games and esports.

Participants can join Fortnite (minimum age 12+), Fifa 20 or Tekken 7 tournaments.

Playcon will be held at the Malta Fairs & Conventions Centre in Attard on Saturday, October 5 at 9am until Sunday, October 6 at 7pm.

Take a stroll in Valletta at night like never before

The annual one-night spectacle of music, theatre and art, Notte Bianca, lights up the streets of Valletta.

Places and museums keep their doors open until midnight to host an extensive programme of concerts, visual art exhibitions, dance and theatre performances.

Cafés and restaurants will also be open until late, with further food stalls dotted around the capital.

This night of events takes place on October 5 from 6pm till midnight. All events are free of charge.

Feeling nostalgic? Enjoy the official KISS tribute band

Catch Kiss Forever Band live, in the forthcoming concert at ARIA on October 5.

The band covers the Kiss repertoire from the earliest days to their most recent works.

This means that not only do they play the hits expected by those who attend the concert, but also surprise them with some of the lesser-known tracks.

The concert will take place at the Aria Complex, Triq Hal-Gharghur in Iklin on Saturday, October 5 at 7.30pm

Tickets available.

Ride your motorbike to raise funds for Pink October

A motorcycle ride is being held on Sunday, October 6, to raise funds for the Pink October campaign. The aim of this initiative is to raise funds for breast cancer treatment and research, as well as to generate awareness about this illness.

The event will take place at the Independence Monument in Floriana at 9am.

October 7-13

Enjoy an acclaimed piano solo concert

Polish pianist Julia Miller will be returning to the stage for her second solo recital of the year.

The piano concert will be held at The Green Room, Pjazza Teatru Rjal in Valletta on Wednesday October 9.

She will be playing Maurice Ravel’s Sonatine, and selected works from Polish composers Witold Lutoslawski, Frederick Chopin and Karol Szymanowski.

Watch a great collection of classic cars

Over 70 pre-1975 cars will participate in the 12th edition of Malta Classic, with drivers from international locales including France, the UK, Italy and Switzerland for the Malta Classic 2019 race of vintage style and speed.

Tickets are required for access to the Paddock, Grandstand and the VIP area during the Malta Classic Grand Prix (12-13th October).

On October 10, the event will be held at the Mtahleb Hill Climb from 11am till 4pm. On October 11, at Mdina Square from 10am to 4pm. The Malta Classic and Mdina Grand Prix will take place on Saturday October 12 and Sunday October 13 from 9am to 4pm.

Discover Birgu by candlelight

Birgufest 2019 is a celebration of culture and art, which will be taking place in Birgu, one of Malta's oldest and most historic cities.

Visitors can enjoy different experiences such as, historical reenactments and dinner by candlelight in the beautiful town square. All the streets and houses are lit up with candles, chandeliers hang in the streets, and music ruminates throughout the winding pathways.

Most of the museums and historical buildings in the area open at a discounted price. This includes Fort St. Angelo, which is a large bastioned fort located at the centre of the Grand Harbour.

The feast will be held between October 11 and October 13.

Good food and good living at Eco Market October edition

Friends of the Earth Malta and Eco Market Malta have joined forces and are organising two-day market and celebration focusing on everything good for people and planet.

The event includes a market-place with several approved and vetted vendors with a variety of every-day products, such as sustainable housewares, ethical fashion, non-toxic personal care products, arts and crafts. The October edition of the Eco Market will be however putting the spotlight on the thousands of local farmers.

There will be live music, entertainment, and fun activities for kids and adults. Everything is aimed towards raising awareness and safeguarding the environment.

On Sunday the event will be integrated with the Floriana's annual event 'Garden of Gardens’.

The event, held on Saturday October 12 and Sunday October 13, will take place in two different locations within a very short walking distance between each other: Market place with stalls and food and the Granaries.

Get a Tattoo at the Malta Tattoo EXPO

The Malta Tattoo Expo is a yearly event that brings together hundreds of artists and tattoo enthusiasts from all over the world under one roof, for a fun-filled weekend full of art, music and shows.

The 6th edition of the Malta Tattoo EXPO will be held on October 11-13.

For more information visit http://maltatattooexpo.com.mt/

Let yourself enjoy a weekend of art

After last year’s successful MICAS concept launch with world-renowned artist Ugo Rondinone, the Malta International Contemporary Art Space (MICAS) has announced its collaboration with Serpentine Galleries, London on the presentation of a work by artist, Pierre Huyghe.

Born in Paris in 1962 and based between New York, US and Santiago, Chile, Pierre Huyghe works on situations that are often based on speculative models.

The environments he creates are complex systems in which interdependent agents, biotic and abiotic, real and symbolic, are self-organising, co-evolving in a dynamic and unstable mesh.

Join MICAS for their International Art Weekend happening from October 12 to the 13.

October 14-20

Fly your kite

Gozo will be giving visitors the chance to experience the joys of kiting during the third weekend of October, in the second edition of the Gozo International Kite and Wind Festival.

This is the right opportunity to reach out for the sky, as kites of all shapes and sizes surf on favourable winds. The festival will be led by traditional and professional kite masters. The Gozo International Kite Festival is a unique event, promising high-flying fun for children and adults.

To learn more about this event, call on 21560556.

The event will be held in Għarb on October 18-20.

Participate in the Super League Triathlon

Super League Triathlon (SLT) returns to Malta in 2019 for another event.

In what will be the second SLT instalment of the 2019-20 season following the Super League Jersey, held on September 28-29, the Mediterranean island will once again host an action-packed triathlon weekend on Saturday October 19 and Sunday October 20, featuring the return of Jonny Brownlee and Katie Zaferes.

For more information about this event, visit https://www.superleaguetriathlon.com

Watch one of the biggest sailing races on the island

Taking place on October 19 at the Grand Harbour in Valletta is the Rolex Middle Sea Race.

The race brings together the best of the sailing world in one place to battle it out on Malta’s seas. A long course was designed to offer an adrenaline-packed race that was perfect for the windier conditions of the autumn season. The race starts and ends in Malta, circumnavigating Sicily.

Today it is known as one of the best sailing events of the year and it has been dubbed internationally as “the most beautiful racecourse in the world”.

For more information, visit https://www.rolexmiddlesearace.com

October 21-27

Discover Gozo’s history and culture

Festival Mediterranea is an annual celebration of culture in Gozo.

Mythology has it that the charm of this island aided the most beautiful nymph Calypso to halt Ulysses on his journeys and hair-raising quests, to lull him, lure him away from his travels for seven mystical years.

Organised by Teatru Astra, the festival uncovers the island in all its cultural and artistic aspects. The highlight of the festival is the presentation of Giuseppe Verdi's Il Trovatore, on October 24 and 26. Other events feature classical and symphonic music and vocal recitals.

The festival offers a programme of events that even covers the wealth of archaeology and history that forms Gozo's heritage.

For more information, visit www.mediterranea.com.mt or www.teatruastra.org.mt

An event for all new parents

Malta's Mother, Baby & Child is an event which will be held between October 26-27. The aim of this event is to educate, inform, and inspire families and expectant parents. During the fair, there will be different vendors who will showcase their latest products.

People attending will have the opportunity to find out about different services and activities available, find out what is new and buy the latest products and benefit from discounts and special offers which will be available during the day.

For more information about this fair visit https://www.maltamotherandbabyfair.com

A festival for chocolate lovers

A chocolate festival will be held along the streets of Ħamrun on October 26.

This event will bring together traditions from the past and will blend them with innovative uses of chocolate as an ingredient for food and art.

During live demonstrations, top chefs, bakers and chocolate makers will let visitors discover chocolate creations and recipes that they can try out themselves.

Attention will be paid to the wide variety of 'creative applications' with chocolate, like chocolate painting on canvas, chocolate tattoo, chocolate sculptures and more.

For more information phone on +356 21222020.

