• Celebrate the feasts of St Cajetan in Ħamrun and St Lawrence in San Lawrenz.

• Watch Bring The Soul: The Movie at Eden Cinemas, Paceville, at 6.40pm. http://www.edencinemas.com.mt/

• Visit the last day of the Emmanuel Delicata Wine Festival at Upper Barrakka Gardens, Valletta, from 7pm till midnight. https://delicata.com/valletta-malta/

• Watch Jaws at 6pm and Murder on the Orient Express at 8.30pm at Cinema Bar by Citylights, St John Street, Valletta.

• Watch Knife+Heart at 6pm and The Dead Don’t Die at 8.30pm at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, Valletta. www.kreattivita.org.

• Watch My Good Friend Steve, a theatre comedy by One Punch Productions at the University, Msida Campus, at 9pm. Ticketline.com.mt.

• Attend the first event of the 2nd Summer Daze Festival – a party with DJs The Martinez Brothers at Uno Village, Ta’ Qali, at 10pm. www.summerdazemalta.com.