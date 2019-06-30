• Celebrate the feasts of Stella Maris in Sliema, St Helen in B’kara, Our Lady of Lourdes in Paola, and the Assumption in Dingli and Mġarr.

• Visit the last day of the Family Science Days at Esplora Science Centre, Kalkara, from 9am to 3pm. It includes over 200 exhibits, workshops and a film at the planetarium. http://esplora.org.mt.

• Watch an encore screening of a UK National Theatre performance of Shakespeare’s Hamlet at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta, at 6pm. www.kreattivita.org.

• Enjoy a La Belle Musique party featuring French DJ Tez Cadey at1926 Beach Club, Sliema, at 7pm. www.showshappening.com.

• Join in a discussion on the theme ‘Is Universality a Myth? The Case for Literature’ between four authors – Antoine Cassar, Eric Ngalle Charles, Habib Tengour and Loranne Vella – at The Undercroft, St Paul’s Anglican Pro-Cathedral, Old Theatre Street, Valletta, at 8pm. This is the first event of the Malta Mediterranean Literature Festival 2019 being held at Fort St Elmo, Valletta. www.inizjamed.org.