• Celebrate the feasts of Santa Marija in Żebbuġ, Gozo, St Leonard in Kirkop, St Dominic in Vittoriosa, Sr Bartholomew in Għargħur, Marija Regina in Marsa, St Joseph in Manikata, the Conversion of St Paul in Safi, and St Julian in St Julian’s.

• Support a 12-hour live music marathon at Hard Rock Café, Baystreet, St Julian’s, to raise funds for the Reunited Pet Cabin at Mater Dei Hospital, starting at 11.30am. Donations can also be made via text message. Details on Facebook event page.

• Take your kids to Eden Cinemas, Paceville, to enjoy their ‘First Cinema Experience’ at 10.45am. There are various top children’s movies to choose from, starting at 11.45am. www.edencinemas.com.mt

• Enjoy a free family picnic at Simar Nature Reserve, St Paul’s Bay, from 5 to 8pm. To book a place, call 2134 7645 (Ext 503) or visit https://birdlifemalta.org

• Watch a film of a UK National Theatre performance of The Lehman Trilogy at Spazju Kreattive Cinema at 6pm. www.kreattivita.org