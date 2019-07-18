• Celebrate the feasts of Our Lady of Pompei in Marsaxlokk, St Peter in Chains in Birżebbuġa, Our Lady of Lourdes in San Ġwann, St Dominic in Valletta and St Joseph in Qala.

• Visit the medieval chapels of Santa Maria of Bir Miftuħ, l/o Gudja, the chapel of the Annunciation of Ħal Millieri, l/o Żurrieq, St Roque chapel, Żebbuġ, and Msida Bastion Garden, Floriana, from 9.30am to noon.

• Watch a UK National Theatre production of Small Island at 6pm at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, Valletta. Cert: 15. www.kreattivita.org.

• Enjoy Lejla Mġarrija in Mġarr Square from 7.30pm onwards. There will be folk and modern dancing, and singing on stage. Claudia Faniello will be the main singer. 2157 2578.

• Attend a free concert by Footprints at Hard Rock Cafe, Bay Street, Paceville, at 7.30pm, during which the band will launch its fourth studio album We Are. Admission is free.

• Visit Vic Manduca’s exhibition of his recent works, entitled 50 Shades of Colour, at Casino Notabile, Saqqajja Hill, Rabat, from 8pm.