• Watch Cirque du Soleil’s live circus show Vitori at the MCC, Valletta, at 3.30 and 7pm. http://maltashows.com/cirquedusoleil.

• Watch a National Theatre production of Hansard by Simon Wood, at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, at 6pm. https://www.kreattivita.org.

• Attend a concert by Nadine Axisa to launch her second album at the Valletta Campus Theatre, at 7.30pm. shop.trackagescheme.com.

• Watch the APS Teatru Unplugged 22 at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta, at 8pm. https://booking.teatrumanoel.com.mt, 2124 6389.

• Listen to a concert of baroque orfgan/oboe music by Elena Sartori and Sandro Gori at St Mary parish church, Qrendi. Part of the Malta International Organ Festival. 7940 9064, www.ticketline.com.mt.

• Watch The Goat, or Who’s Sylvia? performed by Upstart Productions Drama Company at The Black Studio, Ħamrun, at 8pm. To reserve tickets, available at the door, call 9942 1415, 7934 6304

• Watch Ken Loach’s drama film Sorry We Missed You at the Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, Valletta, at 8.30pm. https://www.kreattivita.org.