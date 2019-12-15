• See the mechanical crib at Jesus of Nazareth Institute, 51, St Gregory Street, Żejtun, open from 9.30am to noon and 4 to 7pm.

• Visit the fun fair Fairyland, Santa’s City, by the Tritons Fountain, outside Valletta. https://fairylandmalta.com.

• Visit the Christmas markets Natalis Notabilis, Rabat, from 11am to 11.30pm and La Magia di Natale, Munxar, from noon to midnight.

• Watch a Royal Ballet performance of Coppélia at Eden Cinemas, Paceville, at 4pm. www.edencinemas.com.mt.

• Watch a Bolshoi Ballet performance of The Nutcracker at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, Valletta, at 4pm. www.kreattivita.org.

• Watch the Cirque du Soleil show Vitori at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta, at 4.30 and 8pm. maltashows.com.

• Listen to St Paul Choral Society singing in the Anglican Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols at St Paul’s Pro-Cathedral, Valletta, at 6.30pm.

• Attend the Malta Cultural Institute grand Christmas concert at Junior College, Msida, at 7pm. 2133 8923, 9980 0409.