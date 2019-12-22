Things to do today

• Visit the fun fair Fairyland, Santa’s City, next to the Tritons Fountain outside City Gate, Valletta. https://fairylandmalta.com.

• Visit the Eco Christmas market at Magazzino Hall, Valletta Waterfront, Floriana, from 10am to 6pm.

• Watch Aladdin: Il-Pentow bil-Malti at the Catholic Institute, Floriana, at 10am and 4pm – www.ktrmalta.com, 9999 4987; The Little Mermaid: A Panto Under the Sea at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta, at 3 and 8pm – www.teatrumanoel.com.mt, 2124 6389; L-Imbuljuta at Space C, Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, at 5 and 8pm – www.kreattivita.org; Robin u Hood at Sir Temi Zammit Hall, University of Malta, Msida, at 4pm – www.activemalta.com.

• Watch a Royal Ballet performance of The Nutcracker at Eden Cinemas, Paceville, at 4pm. www.edencinemas.com.mt.

• Listen to a concert by the Valletta Baroque Ensemble at St Mary Magdalene church, Valletta, at 6.30pm. www.teatrumanoel.com.mt.

• Watch a Christmas parade in Republic Street, Victoria, at 7.30pm.