- Participate in or support participants in the Thomas Smith Christmas Charity Swim off Independence Garden, Sliema, at 10.30am. – www.tcsmith.com/christmas-charity-swim.
- Take part in or support participants in the Jump for Life & Gostra End of Year Challenge at Xlendi at 1.30pm –www.visitgozo.com.
- Watch Aladdin The Panto at MFCC, Ta’ Qali, at 3 and 7.30pm –www.madc.com.mt; Aladin: Il-Pentow bil-Malti at the Catholic Institute, Floriana, at 2pm and 6.30pm – www.ktrmalta.com, 9999 4987; The Little Mermaid: A Panto Under the Sea at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta, at 3 and 8pm – www.teatrumanoel.com.mt, 2124 6389; L-Imbuljuta at Space C, Spazju Kreattiv, Valletta, at 8pm –www.kreattivita.org; Robin u Hood at Sir Temi Zammit Hall, University of Malta, Msida, at 3pm – www.activemalta.com. Comedy Knights Juniors: Holly & The Dream-Catcher at Salesian The-atre, Sliema, at 3pm – https://tsmalta.com; and Comedy Knights 007: Licence to Laugh at 8pm – http://www.ticketline.com.mt.
- Enjoy a Christmas concert by the Gozo Community Choir at St John the Baptist Rotunda, Xewkija, at 6pm – www.visitgozo.com.