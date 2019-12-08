• Brave the cold sea in aid of the Community Chest Fund by joining the Grand Hotel Excelsior’s annual Santa Swim. Registration at 10am in the hotel lobby. 2125 0520, christmasdesk@excelsior.com.mt.

• Listen to international choirs performing during Masses at Burmarrad parish church at 10am, Mdina Cathedral, Pembroke and Mtarfa parish churches at 11am, and Mosta basilica at 7pm.

• Visit Malta Artisan Markets’ grand Christmas market at Palazzo Parisio, Naxxar, from 10am to 6pm. www.maltaartisanmarkets.com.

• Watch a Met Opera production of Jules Massenet’s opéra comique Manon at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema at 2.30pm. www.kreattivita.org.

• Visit the cribs exhibition at St Joseph the Worker parish centre, B’kara, from 9am to noon and 4 to 8pm. Free admission.

• Listen to the premiere of Nikolai Vukovic’s Piano Concerto at a concert at the Manoel Theatre at 5pm. www.teatrumalta.com.mt.

• Watch The Realm at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, Valletta, at 8.30pm. Free admission, booking required. 2122 3200, www.kreattivita.org.