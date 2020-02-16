• Take your children to Kuluri Karnival at Esplora, Kalkara, to explore the science and art of carnival, from 10am to 6pm. Children’s tickets for the planetarium films includes a gift, lunch and free entrance to the Esplora exhibits. https://esplora.org.mt, 2360 2204.

• Take your children to Piscopo Gardens, Burmarrad, to enjoy fun carnival-themed activities for children aged three upwards, including paper mask making and potting of flowers. Call 2158 3755.

• Visit an In Guardia Parade re-enactment at 11am at Fort St Elmo, Valletta, to relive the inspection of the Palace garrison by the Grand Bailiff of the Knights of St John. https://heritagemalta.org/whats-on

• Watch Sunrise, a critically-acclaimed, comic one-woman play performed by Rebecca Camilleri, penned by Jessie Cave, produced by FM Theatre Productions, and directed by Chiara Hyzler, at The Splendid, Valletta, at 7.30pm. Rated: 18+. For tickets, call 9904 8169.

• Watch films at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, Valletta – Amanda at 6pm and The Lighthouse at 8.30pm. www.kreattivita.org.