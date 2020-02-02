• Visit the medieval chapels of Bir Miftuħ, Gudja, of Ħal Millieri, Żurrieq, of St Roque, Żebbuġ, and Msida Bastion Garden, Floriana, from 9.30am to noon. Din l-Art Ħelwa volunteers will guide visitors.

• Watch the re-enactment ‘Aspects of the Castrum Maris’ at Fort St Angelo, Vittoriosa, from 10am to 4pm. www.heritagemalta.org.

• Visit a citrus festival in Sir Ugo Mifsud Street, Lija, from 10am to 5pm.

• Enjoy a concert by the Gozo Youth Wind Band at Don Bosco Oratory Theatre, Victoria, at 7pm. Free admission.

• Attend the concert The Magic of Dreams at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta, at 7pm, organised in aid of the HopeXchange Medical Centre in Ghana, better known as the Maltese Hospital. It will feature St Paul’s Metropolitan Orchestra, the Santa Monica Vocal Ensemble and the Stagecoach Malta Children’s Choir. 2559 5750, mcc.com.mt, http://hopexchangemedicalcenter.org.

• Watch films at the Spazju Kreattiv cinema, Valletta – Little Women at 5.30pm and The Nightingale at 8.30pm. www.kreattivita.org.