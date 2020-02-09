• Admire horses performing in shows at Montekristo Estates, Ħal Farruġ, l/o Siġġiewi, at 11am and 7pm. www.showshappening.com.

• Go back in time at an In Guardia Parade historical re-enactment at Fort St Elmo, Valletta, at 11am. https://heritagemalta.org/whats-on.

• Watch the Met Opera’s new production of Alban Berg’s Wozzeck at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, Valletta, at 2.30pm. www.kreattivita.org.

• Watch the musical Kinky Boots, filmed live at London’s West End, at Eden Cinemas, Paceville, at 4pm. www.edencinemas.com.mt.

• Enjoy classic, love-themed films from your own car at Leli Farrugia Football Ground, Victoria – The Little Mermaid (PG) at 6pm and Mamma Mia! (PG13) at 8pm. Free entrance. www.visitgozo.com.

• Celebrate 6th formers’ talents at the St Aloysius’ College soirée ‘Thank You for the Music’ at 7pm. www.showshappening.com.

• Catch the final MADC performance of Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest, at the Manoel Theatre, at 7pm, www.teatrumanoel.com.mt.