• Enjoy two concerts forming part of the Valletta Baroque Festival – German Celebrity Composers: From Concerto to Opera, by Les Contre-Sujets at Verdala Palace, Buskett, at noon; and The Godfather, by La Serenissima at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta, at 5.30pm. www.vallettabaroquefestival.mt and kultura.mt.

• Watch Tomorrow is Another Day at 3pm at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, Valletta, part of the Chinese film festival. www.kreattivita.org.

• Enjoy Bronk Productions’ Robin u Hood at Sir Temi Zammit Hall, University of Malta, Msida, at 3pm. www.activemalta.com.

• Attend the January concert, presentation and exhibition of the Malta Cultural Institute Foundation at Venue 18 hall, G.F Abela Junior College complex, Msida, at 7pm. 2133 8923, 9980 0409.

• Watch the Lasallian Nights show at De La Salle College, Cottonera, St Edward Street, Vittoriosa, at 7.15pm. www.lasalliannights.org.

• Have the last laugh at Comedy Knights 007: Licence to Laugh at the Salesian Theatre, Sliema, at 8pm. www.ticketline.com.mt.