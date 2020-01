• Watch the In Guardia Parade historical re-enactment at Fort St Elmo, Valletta, at 11am. www.heritagemalta.org.

• Enjoy Valletta Baroque Festival concerts: Il Soffio di Partenope by Ensemble Barocco di Napoli and Abchordis Ensemble at Manoel Theatre, Valletta, at 11.30am; Renaissance Variations - Marais - Bach by the Capriccio Stravagante Trio at 3.30pm at Verdala Palace, Buskett; Di Sospiri e di Tempeste by Ensemble Barocco di Napoli at Manoel Theatre at 7.30pm. www.vallettabaroquefestival.mt; www.kultura.mt.

• Watch Lucian Freud: A Self Portrait at 2pm and the Royal Ballet’s classic The Sleeping Beauty at the Eden Cinemas, Paceville, at 4.50pm. www.edencinemas.com.mt.

• Watch films at the Valletta Film Festival at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema: Gipsy Queen at 4pm; Stitches at 6.30pm; Photograph at 8.30pm.. www.kreattivita.org.

• Relive Beatlemania at the Bootleg Beatles concert at the Catholic Institute, Floriana, at 8pm. 2180 1403, www.showshappening.com.