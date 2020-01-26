• Celebrate the feast of the Conversion of St Paul in Mdina.

• Visit the open day at Borġ in-Nadur, Birżebbuġa, from 9am to 5pm. www.heritagemalta.org.

• Visit the STEM Career Expo at Esplora, Interactive Science Centre, Kalkara, from 10am to 6pm. www.facebook.com/esploramalta

• Watch Compagnia San Michele reenactments at the medieval church of Santa Maria of Bir Miftuħ, limits of Gudja, from 10am onwards.

• Take your kids to the ‘Discover the Calì in you’ event, part of the Gozo Arts Weekend, 10am to 1pm at Xewkija square. www.visitgozo.com.

• Visit the exhibition Bibles and Liturgical Books from Christian Churches in Malta: An Ecumenical Confluence at the Archbishop’s Palace, Valletta, from 10am to 4pm.

• Watch Giselle at 4pm and Amanda at 7.30pm at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta. www.kreattivita.org.

• Watch Vermiglio Theatre Productions’ thriller Wara L-Ħajt at Spazju Kreattiv Theatre, Valletta, at 8pm. www.kreattivita.org.