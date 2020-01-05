• Visit Msida Bastion Historic Garden, Floriana, from 9.30am to noon. Din l-Art Ħelwa volunteers will be available to guide visitors.

• Watch Aladin: Il-Pentow bil-Malti at Catholic Institute, Floriana, at 6.30pm, www.ktrmalta.com; The Little Mermaid at Manoel Theatre, Valletta, at 3pm, www.teatrumanoel.com.mt; Robin u Hood at Temi Zammit Hall, University, Msida, at 4pm, www.activemalta.com; Comedy Knights 007: Licence to Laugh at 8pm, www.ticketline.com.mt.

• Watch the three wise men journeying to the Bethleħem f’Għajnsielem nativity village in a re-enactment of the ‘Adoration of the Magi’. From Mdina’s main gate at 8.30am to Mellieħa’s home for elderly at 11am, in the town’s main square from 11.45am to 12.30pm, at Ċirkewwa at 2.15pm, at Mġarr port at 3pm, and at Għajnsielem at 4pm.

• Visit Esplora Christmas edition at Esplora Interactive Science Centre, Kalkara, from 10am to 6pm, http://esplora.org.mt.

• Visit the fun fair Fairyland, Santa’s City, next to the Tritons Fountain outside City Gate, Valletta, https://fairylandmalta.com.