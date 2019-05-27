• Celebrate the feasts of the Annunciation in Balzan, of St Joseph in Kirkop, of Our Lady of Mount Carmel in Fgura and Gżira, and of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Kerċem.

• Watch the feature documentary Diego Maradona at 5.30pm and the romantic comedy Gloria Bell at 8pm at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, St James Cavalier, Valletta. www.kreattivita.org.

• Enjoy Harbour Odyssey at Barriera Wharf, Ta’ Liesse, Valletta, at 6.30pm, and Dwar Baħħara, Ħut u Pirati / Message in a Bottle at Balluta Bay, St Julian’s, at 9.30pm. https://miaf.net/tickets.

• Take children aged 3+ to watch the Twing and Twang concert at the Manoel Theatre Studio Theatre, at 7pm. www.teatrumanoel.com.mt.

• Listen to a concert by a double bass trio, accompanied by Francis James Camilleri on pianoforte, at the Gozo Ministry exhibition hall, Victoria, at 8pm. www.viaf.org.mt.

• Enjoy the last day of the Marsovin Wine Festival at Hastings Gardens, Valletta, from 8pm to 1pm. http://www.marsovinwinefestival.com.