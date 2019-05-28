• Celebrate the feasts of St Sebastian in Qormi, St George in Victoria, St Joseph in Msida and Kalkara, Our Lady of Mt Carmel in Żurrieq, and Our Lady of Holy Doctrine in Tarxien.

• Visit the open day at the Archbishop’s Curia, Floriana, from 9am to 1pm, including Mass at 10am at Our Lady of Manresa chapel. http://thechurchinmalta.org.

• Enjoy interactive activities for all the family marking the moon landing’s 50th anniversary at Esplora Interactive Science Centre, Marina Street, Kalkara, from 10am to 3pm. 2360 2201, http://esplora.org.mt.

• Watch the UK National Theatre production The Audience screened at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, Valletta, at 6pm. www.kreattivita.org.

• Visit the Malta International Food Festival at the Mdina Ditch from 6pm to midnight. www.maltainternationalfoodfestival.com.

• Buy artisinal products and learn how to make your own creation at the Malta Artisan Markets’ Summer Evening Market at Palazzo Parisio, Naxxar, from 6 to 11pm. www.maltaartisanmarkets.com.