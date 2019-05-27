• Celebrate the feasts of Our Lady of Mt Carmel in Fleur-de-Lys, the Immaculate Conception in Ħamrun, St Andrew in Luqa, St Paul in Rabat, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Sliema, and the Visitation of Our Lady in Għarb.

• Visit Fort Manoel during Midi’s open day from 9am to 1pm. 2065 5500.

• Visit the medieval chapels of Bir Miftuħ l/o Gudja, of Ħal Millieri, l/o Żurrieq, of St Roque, Żebbuġ, and the Msida Bastion Garden, Floriana, from 9.30amto noon, guided by Din l-Art Ħelwa volunteers.

• Watch and try your hand at traditional Maltese lace-making at Palazzo Falson, Mdina, from 10am to 1pm. 2145 4512.

• Watch the MADC’s production of Shakespeare’s The Tempest at San Anton Gardens, Attard, at 8.30pm. www.madc.com.mt.

• Watch Teatru Malta’s production of Pope Joan at the Mdina Ditch at 9pm. https://www.kultura.mt/en/events/pope-joan-Mzk3.

• Watch Israel Galván’s wild flamenco performance on the main stage at Boat Street (Il-Fossa), Valletta, at 9pm. https://www.kultura.mt/