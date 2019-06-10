• Celebrate the feasts of Holy Trinity in Marsa, Sacred Heart of Jesus in Fontana, Our Lady of the Lily in Mqabba and St Catherine in Żejtun.

• Take your kids for a fun Cinemum event at the Eden Cinemas, Paceville, including a choice of films, at 11am. edencinemas.com.mt.

• Experience ‘Aspects of the Castrum Malta in 1400’ at Fort St Angelo, Vittoriosa, featuring a medieval re-enactment and tours at 11.30am and 3pm. http://heritagemalta.org.

• Watch a range of films at various venues as part of the Valletta Film Festival from 2pm to 9.30pm. www.vallettafilmfestival.com.

• Watch a performance of Romeo and Juliet at the Royal Opera House, screened at Eden Cinemas, Paceville, at 3pm. edencinemas.com.mt.

• Enjoy Brahms music performed by St Petersburg State Capella orchestra at the MCC, Valletta, at 6pm. 2559 5750 www.mcc.com.mt.

• Watch Caravaggio at the Eden Cinemas at 6.45pm. edencinemas.com.mt.

• Watch VII (Sette) at Fort St Elmo, Valletta, at 9pm. www.kultura.mt.