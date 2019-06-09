• Celebrate the feasts of Corpus Christi in Rabat and St John the Baptist in Xewkija.

• Watch films being screened at various venues on the last day of the Valletta Film Festival. www.vallettafilmfestival.com.

• Visit the Malta Artisan Market at the Malta National Aquarium Pjazza, St Paul’s Bay, from 6 to 11pm. www.maltaartisanmarkets.com.

• Attend the Chinese Culture Talk 2019 by fashion designer Chu Yan, ‘A Date with a Thousand Years – The Classic and Fashion of Chinese Clothing’ at Studio B, St James Cavalier, Castille Place, Valletta, at 7pm. Free admission but booking required at www.kreattivita.org.

• Meet actress Margaret Agius at the launch of her book of poems at Razzett tal-Markiż, Triq Wied il-Għasel, Mosta, at 7.30pm.

• Laugh out loud at Dara Ó Briain’s show at the Eden Comedy Club, InterContinental Arena, St Julian’s, at 8pm. showshappening.com.

• Watch Sinderella: The Adult Panto at Spazju Kreattiv Theatre, St James Cavalier, Valletta, at 8pm. www.showshappening.com.