• Celebrate the feasts of Corpus Christi in Rabat and St John the Baptist in Xewkija.

• Watch films being screened at various venues on the last day of the Valletta Film Festival. www.vallettafilmfestival.com.

• Visit the Malta Artisan Market at the Malta National Aquarium Pjazza, St Paul’s Bay, from 6 to 11pm. www.maltaartisanmarkets.com.

• Attend the Chinese Culture Talk 2019 by fashion designer Chu Yan, ‘A Date with a Thousand Years – The Classic and Fashion of Chinese Clothing’ at Studio B, St James Cavalier, Castille Place, Valletta, at 7pm. Free admission but booking required at www.kreattivita.org.

• Meet actress Margaret Agius at the launch of her book of poems at Razzett tal-Markiż, Triq Wied il-Għasel, Mosta, at 7.30pm.

• Laugh out loud at Dara Ó Briain’s show at the Eden Comedy Club, InterContinental Arena, St Julian’s, at 8pm. showshappening.com.

• Watch Sinderella: The Adult Panto at Spazju Kreattiv Theatre, St James Cavalier, Valletta, at 8pm. www.showshappening.com.

Comments

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus