• Celebrate the feasts of Our Lady of Sacred Heart, Burmarrad, St George, Qormi, St Nicholas, Siġġiewi & Our Lady of Lourdes, Qrendi.

• Take kids to watch Hansel and Gretel, Little Red Riding Hood, Rumpelstiltskin, The Frog Prince, and The Pied Piper performed at the Manoel Theatre Studio Theatre, Valletta, at 2pm. www.teatrumanoel.com.mt.

• Learn about and taste the art of wine making at the 1st Malta International Wine Festival at Dock 1, Cospicua, from 6pm to midnight.

• Watch a screening at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema, Valletta, of a National Theatre performance of All My Sons, at 6pm. www.kreattivita.org.

• Attend a concert by the Royal Conservatoire Brass of Scotland at Il-Ħaġar Museum roof top at 8pm. Free admission. www.viaf.org.mt.

• Watch the adult panto Sinderella at Spazju Kreattiv Theatre, Valletta, at 8pm. www.kreattivita.org, www.showshappening.com.

• Enjoy MADC’s production of The Tempest will be performed at San Anton Gardens, Attard, at 8.30pm. www.madc.com.mt.

• Watch Ilħna Mediterranji performed by ŻfinMalta at Boat Street, Il-Fossa, Valletta, at 9pm. www.festivals.mt/miaf.

• Visit the exhibition Portraits: My own Heterotopia by Maria Papacharalambous at Space B, Spazju Kreattiv, St James Cavalier, Valletta. Free admission. www.maria-papacharalambous.net/index.php.

• Visit the exhibition One in Six by six students on the Master of Fine Art in Digital Arts ‒ Anthony Cassar, Lionel Cassola, Etienne Farrell, Charlene Galea, Julia Galea, Thomas Scerri ‒ at Space C, Spazju Kreattiv. Free admission. https://www.kreattivita.org/en/event/the-master-of-fine-arts-in-digital-arts-exhibition/