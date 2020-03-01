• Support participants in the Gig Malta Ma­ra­thon from Mdina to Sliema Ferries, starting from Mdina at 7.30am (full ma­ra­thon) and 9.15am (half-marathon &walkathon). www.maltamarathon.com.

• Visit the medieval chapels of Bir Mif­tuħ, Gudja, Ħal Millieri, Żurrieq and St Roque, Żebbuġ, and Msida Bastion Garden, Floriana, between 9.30am and noon.

• Watch a Royal Ballet performance of The Cellist/ Dances at a Gathering at the Eden Cinemas, Pace­ville, at 4pm. www.eden­cinemas.com.mt.

• Watch Portrait of a Lady on Fire at 6pm and The Lighthouse at the Spazju Kreattiv ci­nema, Valletta, at 8.30pm. www.kreattivita.org.

• Watch Otello by Gioachino Rossini at the Manoel Theatre, Valletta, at 7.30pm. www.teatrumanoel.com.mt.

• Watch Shakespeare’s The Two Noble Kinsmen at the Salesian Theatre, Slie­ma, at 7.30pm. www.tsmalta.com.

• Enjoy Bernice Sammut Attard’s piano recital at the Mediterranean Conference Centre’s Republic Hall, Valletta, at 7.30pm. www.mcc.­com.mt.