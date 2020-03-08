• Celebrate the feast of St Gregory the Great at Kerċem.

• Take your child to Colour Blind, a Toi Toi dance event at the Manoel Theatre Studio Theatre, Valletta, at 10am, 11.30am and 1pm. www.teatrumanoel.com.mt

• Visit the open day at Fort Manoel between 9am and 5pm. There will also be two free tours – in English at 11.30am and in Maltese at 2.30pm. Admission to the fort is free. Parking is available on Manoel Island. 2065 5500, www.facebook.com/manoelislandmalta

• Watch an Arthaus production of The Addams Fa­mily. A New Musical Co­me­dy at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta, at 3.30pm. https://www.mcc.com.mt/?m=events&id=372

• Watch an encore screening of a National Theatre performance of Cyrano de Bergerac at Spazju Kreat­tiv Cinema, Valletta, at 6pm. www.kreattivita.org.

• Watch the final Roaring Voices performance of William Shakespeare’s The Two Noble Kinsmen at the Salesian Theatre, Sliema, at 7.30pm. https://tsmalta.com