• Let a sonic sphere take you on a journey to a secret location, guiding you by sound alone in Congregation, starting at Mdina Gate at 10am, 12pm, 2 and 4pm. https://www.festivals.mt/congregation.

• Visit Midi’s open day at Fort Manoel from 9am to 4pm. Guided tours at 10 and 11.30am in English and 2.30pm in Maltese. Mass at 11.30am in the fort’s chapel. Free admission. 2065 5500

• Visit the Great Fair of St Martin in Tarxien from 10.30am to 6pm.

• Watch a National Theatre performance of A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Spazju Kreattiv Cinema at 6pm. www.kreattivita.org.

• Enjoy De Paule in Concert - Grandioso at Sir Temi Zammit Hall, University, Msida, at 7pm. https://www.facebook.com/BandaKristuRe/

• Watch Masquerade’s production of Dario Fo’s Accidental Death of an Anarchist, at Blue Box – M Space, Oscar Zammit Street, Msida, at 8pm. www.masquerademalta.com.

• Watch the MalTease burlesque and variety show at Spazju Kreattiv Theatre, Valletta, at 8pm. www.kreattivita.org.